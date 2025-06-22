President Donald Trump Approves FEMA Support for Storm-Damaged in Montgomery County

Montgomery County, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that President Donald J. Trump approved his request for a Major Disaster Declaration, making Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) aid available for residents in nine counties, including Montgomery County, and public recovery help available for 19 counties affected by the severe storms and tornadoes from April 2nd–6th, 2025.

“Many of our residents are still picking up the pieces after these devastating storms,” said County Mayor Wes Golden. “We’re grateful for the federal support – this individual assistance will help speed up the recovery process and provide some much-needed relief to our local families.”

The release from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and TEMA Director Sheehan provides the following guidance on Individual Assistance resources available for those impacted:

FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Individuals in the declared counties can apply now for direct assistance through FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) program online anytime or by phone at 1.800.621.3362 between 6:00am and 10:00pm CT. Multilingual operators are available.

Those eligible for FEMA’s IA program may receive up to $43,600 to stabilize survivors and help with rental assistance, home repair, and personal property replacement, in addition to other uninsured or underinsured disaster losses.

To apply online for Individual Assistance, visit: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

The deadline for applications for Individual Assistance is August 19th, 2025.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with state and federal partners to host in-person assistance appointments for residents impacted by the April storms. All impacted residents are strongly encouraged to attend an in-person appointment. The location and times for in-person appointments will be shared with the public soon.

At in-person appointments, residents can register for FEMA assistance, ask a FEMA specialist questions about their application, receive clarification on letters or information from FEMA, get help uploading documents, and receive help with writing an appeal.

For questions or more information, call the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency at 931.648.5702.