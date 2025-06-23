Clarksville Gas & Water Department Releases Positive 2024 Drinking Water Quality Findings

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) released its 2024 annual drinking water quality report in May and is proud to announce that Clarksville’s drinking water is safe, clean, and reliable!

The report, also known as the “Consumer Confidence Report,” shows the results of numerous water quality tests performed by the Clarksville water system from Jan. 1 to December 31st, 2024 and the results show your water meets or exceeds state and federal standards set for safe drinking water by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department directly mailed the water quality report to customers as an insert in its new customer magazine, The Service Line, Summer 2025, on May 15th, 2025. Electronic billing customers received a link to directly open the water quality report on their monthly e-mailed bill. The report was also hand-delivered to non-billing customers, large businesses, and industries in the service area.

Clarksville’s water quality report is available online at www.Clarksvilletn.gov/2024WaterQualityReport or you may request a printed copy by calling the Gas & Water office at 931.645.7400.

Printed copies are also available for pickup at the following Clarksville locations.

Clarksville Gas & Water Administration and Engineering Office, 2215 Madison Street.

South Service Center, 2215 Madison Street.

North Clarksville City Services Center, 111 Cunningham Lane.

City Hall, 1 Public Square, First Floor.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane.

“Safe drinking water is a vital utility we all need to survive and as your water utility provider, we take great pride in delivering safe drinking water that meets or surpasses stringent state and federal standards,” said ­­Mark Riggins, Gas & Water General Manager. “This is all thanks to our water operations professionals who ensure Clarksville’s water is safe, clean and reliable each and every time you turn on your tap,” said Riggins.

Citizens may also play an important role in their community by helping protect our waterways! Please properly dispose of unwanted or expired medications at any of the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) pharmaceutical take back bins. These established facilities are located throughout Tennessee and available at no cost for proper disposal of medications. Visit www.tdeconline.tn.gov/rxtakeback/ to find a convenient location near you.

For inquiries about the water quality report, please call the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant at 931.553.2440.

More water quality information is also available on the EPA website, www.epa.gov/safewater or by calling the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1.800.426.4791.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com