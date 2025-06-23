Customs House Museum Hosts Patriotic “Storytime & Craft: Fireworks!” on July 3rd

Clarksville, TN – Red, white, and boom! Families are invited to ignite their Independence Day spirit at a festive and fun-filled morning during the “Storytime & Craft: Fireworks!” event, happening Wednesday, July 3rd, 2025, at 10:30am in the Family Art Studio.

Perfect for all ages and free with membership or paid museum admission, this special edition of the beloved storytime series promises a vibrant celebration of creativity, community, and classic Fourth of July excitement.

The event kicks off with animated readings of two holiday-themed favorites: The Night Before the Fourth of July by Natasha Wing, which follows a family’s joyful preparations for America’s birthday, and Fireworks by Matthew Burgess, a poetic journey through the sights, sounds, and sparkle of a dazzling fireworks display. These engaging tales will bring the magic of the holiday alive for young listeners and their grown-ups alike.

But the excitement doesn’t stop with the stories—afterward, it’s time to create a firework show of your own! Kids will dive into a stenciled fireworks art project, using bold colors and star-spangled creativity to design their own explosive masterpieces. From bursts of red and blue to shimmering gold and silver, every artwork will be a festive tribute to the Fourth. All art supplies are provided, and parents are encouraged to join in on the fun, supervising and crafting alongside their children for a hands-on, heartwarming experience.

Whether you’re a longtime member or first-time visitor, “Storytime & Craft: Fireworks!” is a can’t-miss event that blends learning, laughter, and patriotic flair. Come early, stay late, and make this July 3rd a sparkling start to your Fourth of July celebration!

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org