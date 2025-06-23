Senator Marsha Blackburn Joins ICE in Nashville Operation Targeting Convicted Offender

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following video and statement after speaking with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Nashville and joining them for a ride-along operation targeting a criminal illegal alien convicted of child sexual abuse.

Just this week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released new data revealing that ICE agents now face a 500% increase in assaults. Senator Blackburn recently introduced the Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act to make it illegal to dox federal law enforcement officials as Democrat politicians dox and threaten to dox federal agents, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler, and Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

“You really don’t appreciate the amount of work that goes into apprehensions and deportations until you speak with the men and women who are working so hard behind the scenes every single day and see the risks they take firsthand. As ICE officers face a 500% increase in assaults against them, we owe these agents a debt of gratitude for all that they do to keep us safe,” said Senator Blackburn.

“Lawless, left-wing politicians are fueling the surge in assaults against law enforcement officers who risk their lives to keep our communities safe. In stark contrast, President Trump and his administration are standing up for law-abiding citizens over criminal illegal aliens by empowering ICE agents to do their jobs.” Senator Blackburn stated.

