Summer Road Trip Revival: How to Get Your Car Adventure-Ready Without Breaking the Bank

Clarksville, TN – With summer vacation on the horizon and flight prices climbing sky-high, Americans are turning to the highways in droves for a nostalgic return to road trip travel.

From scenic coastal cruises to mountainous escapes and cross-country explorations, families are loading up the car and hitting the open road. But before you pack the snacks and cue the playlist, one important question remains—is your car road-trip ready?

Experts from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stress that a few simple vehicle checks could make the difference between smooth sailing and roadside setbacks. The key? Preparation. Start by inspecting all belts and hoses under the hood. Cracked, blistered, or bulging rubber could spell disaster hundreds of miles from home. Don’t forget to tighten those hose connections to prevent leaks and overheating—two top culprits for roadside breakdowns.

Tire care is just as crucial. Make sure your tires are inflated to the manufacturer’s specs (found in your manual or inside the driver’s door), and keep a close eye on tread wear. Uneven or bald tires can be dangerous, especially on hot pavement or during sudden summer storms. And remember, tires wear faster during long drives, so don’t cut corners here.

Fluids are another essential: check your coolant, engine oil, brake fluid, and windshield washer fluid—each one plays a vital role in keeping your car safe and running efficiently. A quick stop at your local mechanic for a battery and charging system test can also prevent the headache of a dead battery on day one of your vacation. Finally, test all lights and signals, inside and out. Functional headlights and brake lights are more than helpful—they’re legally required and could be life-saving.

But what about the cost of all this maintenance? According to recent data, the average yearly vehicle upkeep now runs over $930, up 43% from 2019. That includes everything from oil changes to new brake pads—and doesn’t account for the occasional flat tire or unexpected repair. While the price tag may sting, it’s far less painful than being stranded halfway to your destination, or canceling a trip due to a preventable car issue.

The good news? Many auto shops offer free or low-cost summer inspection specials that include these exact checks. Taking advantage of those deals can ease the burden on your wallet and your mind. Because nothing should stand between you and the joy of a spontaneous roadside diner, a sunset overlook, or the thrill of getting a little lost on purpose.

So before you shift into drive this summer, invest a little time in your vehicle’s health. A prepared car is the foundation of a fun, safe, and unforgettable road trip. After all, half the adventure is in getting there—and with the right prep, that part can be just as rewarding as the destination itself.