Austin Peay State University Kevin and Linda Staton Endowment to Support APSU Tech Students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumnus Kevin (’87) and Linda Staton recently made a generous donation to create the Kevin and Linda Staton CSIT Endowment for APSU students.

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time as sophomores, juniors, seniors or fifth-year seniors with a 3.0 GPA and a computer science and information technology major. This scholarship is renewable as long as the recipient continues to meet the criteria.

“We place a great deal of value on the college experience and are grateful to be able to provide support for students who wish to pursue an APSU computer science and information technology degree,” the Statons said.

Kevin Staton has worked for more than 30 years in the information technology profession, including systems analysis and web development for SAIC, Clayton Homes, The University of Tennessee and Raymond Corporation. Linda Staton currently works as an associate professor of biology at Pellissippi State Community College.

“We are thrilled when alumni and their family give back to our university,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “It’s these gifts that show us the kind of impact higher education has on students, and we thank the Statons for opening the door for others to pursue the Govs For Life Experience.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.