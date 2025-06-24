Brushes, Hope, and Helping Hands: Two New Volunteer Events Support Loaves and Fishes in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – This July, residents of Clarksville have two exciting and impactful opportunities to roll up their sleeves and make a difference in the community by volunteering with Loaves and Fishes, one of the city’s most vital nonprofits.

In partnership with Hands On Clarksville, these two upcoming events—Project Prep Day on July 10th and a transformative Day of Service on July 24th—invite locals to help refresh and beautify the spaces that serve the hungry and vulnerable every day.

The first event, Loaves and Fishes Project Prep Day, takes place Thursday, July 10th from 11:00am to 2:00pm at 825 Crossland Avenue. Volunteers will assist in preparing a shipping container that will soon become a canvas for community expression. Tasks include cleaning the container and applying base coats to both it and another mural location on-site. It’s hands-on, outdoor work, so volunteers should wear comfortable clothes they don’t mind getting paint on. Snacks, water, and sunscreen will be provided to keep everyone safe and energized.

To register, click here

Then, on Thursday, July 24th, volunteers will return to the same location for the Loaves and Fishes Day of Service—the grand finale of the beautification effort. From 11:00am to 2:00pm, participants will bring color and creativity to life by painting murals on the shipping container and surrounding areas. The finished artworks will serve as visual reminders of compassion and hope for everyone who visits Loaves and Fishes. Again, volunteers are encouraged to come prepared with paint-friendly clothing, and bring lunch if needed, as this will be another outdoor-focused event.

Both events are part of Loaves and Fishes’ ongoing mission to meet the essential needs of those experiencing hunger, while also offering dignity, beauty, and support to the Clarksville community. Through its daily meal services and food distribution partnerships with other nonprofits, Loaves and Fishes reaches thousands of people each year. Their collaborations with local support organizations also help meet broader needs like clothing, hygiene products, and hope.

To register, click here

Whether you’re a student, artist, retiree, or just someone looking to give back, these events are a perfect way to make a direct impact. You don’t need to be a professional painter—just bring your time, heart, and willingness to serve.

To register and learn more, visit Hands On Clarksville’s volunteer page and search for “Loaves and Fishes.” Spots may fill quickly, so early registration is encouraged. Let’s come together to build a brighter, more colorful future—one brushstroke at a time.