TEMA Shares FEMA Disaster Aid Info for Tennesseans Affected by April Storms

Nashville, TN – Tennessee homeowners and renters in nine counties who had uninsured damage or loss caused by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred April 2nd-24th may be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance.

The designated counties include Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Dyer County, Hardeman County, McNairy County, Montgomery County, Obion County, and Wilson County. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, rental assistance, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

There are several ways to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362. Lines are open from 6:00am to 10:00pm CT seven days a week and specialists speak many languages.

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

FEMA’s disaster assistance offers benefits that provide flexible funding directly to survivors. In addition, simplified processes and expanded eligibility allows Tennesseans access to a wider range of assistance and funds for serious needs.

What You’ll Need When You Apply

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

For the latest information about Tennessee’s recovery, visit tn.gov/tema or fema.gov/disaster/4878.