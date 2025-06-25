Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Paradise Hill Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main repair work on Thursday, June 26th, 2025 at 6:00pm and will turn off water service on Paradise Hill Road from Richardson Street to Pageant Lane.

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

Paradise Hill Road will be closed from Richardson Street to Pageant Lane and Greenfield Drive from Paradise Hill Road to Greenfield Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Richardson Street, Greenfield Drive and Pageant Lane. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when traveling through the work zone or choose an alternate travel route.

The water main repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 2:00am on Friday, June 27th.

