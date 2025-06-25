NASCAR Icon Michael Waltrip Rolls Out Austin Peay State University branded Beer at Nearly 40 Tennessee Locations

Clarksville, TN – The Governor’s Golden Ale, an Austin Peay State University (APSU) branded beer developed by Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. and Shelby’s Trio, is now on sale at nearly 40 locations across the state.

Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 winner who competed in NASCAR events for over 30 years, originally unveiled the beer in April during a meet-and-greet at Joe’s Garage. The drink has been on tap at Shelby’s Trio since then, and cans recently became available for purchase.

“Governor’s Golden Ale brings the Austin Peay State University spirit into the community,” APSU President Dr. Mike Licari said. “It’s great to see something that celebrates our fans and gives people one more reason to cheer on the Govs.”

Austin Peay State University fans and community members can find the Governor’s Golden Ale at:

931 Wine & Spirits

Beverages & Smokes

Big Sandy Market

C&H Cash Saver

Caddy’s Discount Liquors

City Liquor

Class Six Package Store

Cooley Market

Coyote Express Mart

Crocker’s Wine & Spirits

Cunningham Lane Exxon

Discount Tobacco & Beverage

Discount Liquor & Tobacco

Jarman’s Market

J-Mart

KC’s One Stop

Liquor Warehouse

Mulligan’s Wine and Spirits

One Stop

P & D Quick Stop

Queen City Liquors

Quick Stop N. Second St.

Riverbend Wine and Spirits



Starlight Fuel

Sudden Service (Stores 25, 42, 59, 67, and 75)

That Rebel Spirit

Tiger Express #01

Top Dogg Liquors

Total Package

Trolinger’s Inc.

Twice Daily (Stores 11, 33, 41, 69)

Waltrip developed the beer alongside Joe Maynard, the owner of JCM Management and a part owner of Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. The two met at a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) event and bonded over their shared passion for motorsports.

“I’m really thankful to Joe for introducing us to Austin Peay State University, and to the university for being so kind as to let us make a beer and brand it the Governor’s Golden Ale,” Waltrip said. “It’s made for light, easy drinking that people will enjoy, and my goal [was] for folks to be able to show up at a venue with cans of these in their hands.”

You must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid ID to purchase and consume the Governor’s Golden Ale. Please drink responsibly.