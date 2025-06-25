Nashville Predators Bring Preseason Action Back to Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz has announced the six-game schedule for the 2025 Nashville Predators Preseason presented by Ticketmaster, headlined by four home contests at Bridgestone Arena.

The six-game slate includes a doubleheader at Bridgestone Arena against the Florida Panthers and home-and-home series with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

This will mark the 13th time in the last 14 training camps that the Predators and Panthers will play a split-squad doubleheader, with the 2025 edition scheduled for September 21st at Bridgestone Arena with games at 2:00pm CT and 6:00pm CT.

The Predators will then face off against the Lightning on September 23rd at 7:00pm CT at Bridgestone Arena before making their way to Amalie Arena to play Tampa Bay on September 27th at 6:00pm CT for their first preseason road contest. Nashville’s preseason concludes with two games against the Carolina Hurricanes, traveling to Raleigh on September 28th at 6:00pm CT and then hosting the Metropolitan Division club on October 4th at 3:00pm CT.

Nashville will also host the third annual Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster – an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation – at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on September 25th at 6:30pm CT. The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game presentation.

A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the SOWF, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor. To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit specialops.org.

Available at Ticketmaster.com, tickets to the Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster go on sale to Smashville Loyal members at 10:00am CT on June 26th; general public tickets will go on sale at 10:00am CT on June 27th. Tickets for the first row on the glass in select sections include access to F&M Bank Arena’s White Claw Lounge. Families enrolled in youth programming at the Ford Ice Centers will receive special ticket offers and discounts.

The team’s 2025 rookie camp is scheduled to begin on September 10th in Nashville. The group will take part in a rookie tournament in the Tampa, FL, area from September 12th-15th before joining Nashville’s main training camp. Tickets for the Predators’ four preseason home games will go on sale at a later date and will be available through www.Ticketmaster.com.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.