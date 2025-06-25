92.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
HomeNewsTennessee Gas Prices Climb, Average Now $2.85 Per Gallon
News

Tennessee Gas Prices Climb, Average Now $2.85 Per Gallon

Fuel Markets React to Rising Tensions in the Middle East

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – After weeks of stability, ongoing tensions in the Middle East have added uncertainty to global and domestic gasoline markets moving gasoline prices higher across the country.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is 15 cents more than last week, but still 15 cents less than this time last year. 

Last week’s rising conflict between Iran and Israel had already pushed oil prices to their highest levels since January. On Friday, crude closed just below $75.00 per barrel, up roughly $2.00 from the previous week. Following the weekend’s developments, oil prices fluctuated between $74.00 and $77.00 per barrel during overnight trading. By comparison, oil prices averaged $60 per barrel in May.

“If tensions persist or if oil flows are disrupted, drivers could see higher prices at the pump,” said Stephanie Milan, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “So far, the impact has been measured, but market watchers are keeping a close eye on how things unfold in the coming days.”

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.85 $2.84 $2.70 $2.77 $3.00
Chattanooga $2.81 $2.81 $2.63 $2.77 $2.88
Knoxville $2.85 $2.84 $2.66 $2.70 $3.00
Memphis $2.86 $2.85 $2.74 $2.75 $3.01
Nashville $2.88 $2.88 $2.76 $2.86 $3.02
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water valve maintenance for D Street, Oak Street, E Street, Beech Street areas
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information