Tennessee Gas Prices Climb, Average Now $2.85 Per Gallon

Nashville, TN – After weeks of stability, ongoing tensions in the Middle East have added uncertainty to global and domestic gasoline markets moving gasoline prices higher across the country.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is 15 cents more than last week, but still 15 cents less than this time last year.

Last week’s rising conflict between Iran and Israel had already pushed oil prices to their highest levels since January. On Friday, crude closed just below $75.00 per barrel, up roughly $2.00 from the previous week. Following the weekend’s developments, oil prices fluctuated between $74.00 and $77.00 per barrel during overnight trading. By comparison, oil prices averaged $60 per barrel in May.

“If tensions persist or if oil flows are disrupted, drivers could see higher prices at the pump,” said Stephanie Milan, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “So far, the impact has been measured, but market watchers are keeping a close eye on how things unfold in the coming days.”

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.85 $2.84 $2.70 $2.77 $3.00 Chattanooga $2.81 $2.81 $2.63 $2.77 $2.88 Knoxville $2.85 $2.84 $2.66 $2.70 $3.00 Memphis $2.86 $2.85 $2.74 $2.75 $3.01 Nashville $2.88 $2.88 $2.76 $2.86 $3.02 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.