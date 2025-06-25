91.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
HomeNewsTennessee Health Officials Urge Caution Amid Dangerous Heatwave
News

Tennessee Health Officials Urge Caution Amid Dangerous Heatwave

News Staff
By News Staff
Extreme Heat

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – As extreme heat continues to impact many parts of the U.S., including Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is urging everyone to follow important safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses.

‘’Being outdoors in severe heat can be extremely dangerous, especially for the elderly and young children,’’ said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, M.D., F.A.C.P. ‘’Being outside in extreme temperatures can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke, so it’s very important to drink plenty of water, limit your time outdoors and take other steps to stay safe.’’

Heat-related illness symptoms include:

Heat Exhaustion – Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, and nausea or vomiting.

Heat Stroke – Red, dry skin, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea, and confusion.

Steps to avoid heat-related illness include:

  • Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water
  • Avoiding alcohol and carbonated drinks
  • Taking plenty of breaks
  • Moving to a cool place
  • Wearing light, loose fitting clothing
  • Using sunscreen
  • Seeking medical attention if experiencing symptoms

For more heat safety tips go www.cdc.gov/heat-health/about/index.html.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to Protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee.

Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Previous article
Nashville Zoo Expands Aquatic Life With Stunning Moon Jelly Exhibit
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information