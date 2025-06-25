Tennessee Health Officials Urge Caution Amid Dangerous Heatwave

Nashville, TN – As extreme heat continues to impact many parts of the U.S., including Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is urging everyone to follow important safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses.

‘’Being outdoors in severe heat can be extremely dangerous, especially for the elderly and young children,’’ said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, M.D., F.A.C.P. ‘’Being outside in extreme temperatures can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke, so it’s very important to drink plenty of water, limit your time outdoors and take other steps to stay safe.’’

Heat-related illness symptoms include:

Heat Exhaustion – Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, and nausea or vomiting.

Heat Stroke – Red, dry skin, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea, and confusion.

Steps to avoid heat-related illness include:

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoiding alcohol and carbonated drinks

Taking plenty of breaks

Moving to a cool place

Wearing light, loose fitting clothing

Using sunscreen

Seeking medical attention if experiencing symptoms

For more heat safety tips go www.cdc.gov/heat-health/about/index.html.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to Protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee.

Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.