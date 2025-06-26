101st Combat Aviation Brigade Showcases Global Strength and Air Power in June 25th Demonstration

Fort Campbell, KY – Under the roar of rotor blades and the thunder of tactical maneuvers, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, part of the legendary 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), put its full capabilities on proud display on June 25th, 2025, reminding the world why it remains one of the most decorated and relied-upon aviation units in the U.S. Army.

Across multiple global training grounds and forward operating locations, Soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade demonstrated precision aviation operations, strategic lift capacity, rapid air assault insertions, and medical evacuation drills—missions that exemplify the brigade’s ability to “Fly to Fight, Win the Night.”

From the fields of Fort Campbell to allied airstrips in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, the CAB’s aircraft—Black Hawks, Apaches, Chinooks, and Gray Eagle drones—took flight in synchronized operations that showcased the seamless coordination between pilots, crew chiefs, maintainers, and ground support teams. Whether delivering troops to remote zones, executing simulated close air support, or evacuating the wounded under fire, each mission carried the precision and purpose honed over decades of combat and humanitarian service.

“This brigade is always in motion, and this demonstration proves why we’re the Army’s go-to aviation force,” said Col. Matthew Krueger, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. “Our Soldiers operate in the world’s most complex environments, and they do it with unmatched skill, professionalism, and lethality.”

Over the years, the “Wings of Destiny” brigade has deployed to some of the most challenging combat theaters, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Eastern Europe. Its legacy is built not only on battlefield performance but also on humanitarian missions—supporting hurricane relief, wildfire evacuations, and global partnerships that reinforce America’s commitment to peace and stability.

This latest global demonstration also underscores the CAB’s critical role in Army modernization efforts. New technologies, integrated mission command systems, and unmanned platforms allow the brigade to operate in multi-domain environments, keeping pace with an evolving strategic landscape.

Back home at Fort Campbell, the display was met with pride from the Soldiers’ families and community supporters, who watched helicopters rise over the Tennessee-Kentucky border with thunderous energy and tactical precision. In a time when military readiness and global responsiveness are more important than ever, the 101st CAB continues to embody speed, power, and the unshakable spirit of the Screaming Eagles.

As the blades slow and the dust settles, one message is clear: wherever the mission takes them—desert, jungle, mountain, or sky—the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade will be ready to answer the call.