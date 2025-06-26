APSU’s Dr. Dwayne Estes Contributes Expertise to New York Times Conservation Article

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Dwayne Estes, a biology professor at Austin Peay State University (APSU) and executive director of the Southeastern Grasslands Institute, was featured in The New York Times’ “50 States, 50 Fixes” series on June 24th, 2025.

The article, “In Alabama, a Social Media Influencer Really Gets Wild,” highlighted the conservation success of Alabama forester and influencer Kyle Lybarger, with Estes commenting on the significance of Lybarger’s grassland preservation efforts.

In the Times article, Estes praised Lybarger’s innovative conservation education approach, noting that “Kyle figured out some secret sauce that immediately carried like wildfire across the nation. It’s an incredible success story in American conservation.” The piece focused on how Lybarger leveraged social media to raise awareness and funds for protecting endangered Southeastern plant species, including more than $100,000 through T-shirt sales to purchase critical habitat.

This national recognition follows another major achievement for Estes. The documentary “The Prairie Preacher,” which chronicles Estes’ dedication to saving America’s most endangered ecosystem—Southeastern grasslands—recently won an Emmy at the National Capital Region Emmy Awards. Produced by PBS Appalachia Virginia, it showcases Estes’ journey from finding solace in nature as a child to becoming a leading voice in grassland conservation through his work at the Southeastern Grasslands Institute.

Estes, principal investigator for Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology and director of the university’s herbarium, earned the nickname “the Prairie Preacher” through his advocacy for the historical grasslands that once spanned 23 states from New York to Texas. His research focuses on the flora, ecology, history and biogeography of the Southeastern United States, with particular emphasis on grasslands and discovering new plant species. He has contributed more than 20 publications and co-authored the “Guide to the Vascular Plants of Tennessee.”