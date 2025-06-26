APSU’s Greenhouse Reopens Just in Time for Rare Corpse Flower Bloom

Clarksville, TN – This summer, the Sundquist Science Complex Greenhouse will once again be the place to see a blooming corpse flower.

Athena, the little sister of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) famed corpse flower Zeus, is early in her first bloom cycle. This is perfectly timed with the on-campus greenhouse reopening after extensive repairs due to storm damage in 2023 and 2024 that forced the removal of all species, including the titan arums, the scientifically preferred name for corpse flowers.

When the corpse flower blooms, it emits an odor similar to rotting flesh, giving it its common name. Blooming is unpredictable – under good conditions, it can happen every two to three years, while some corpse flowers have been known to bloom every seven to 10 years. The bloom itself lasts only a couple of days. This is Athena’s first bloom, which also marks the first time she has been christened with a name; her brother Zeus first bloomed in 2022 and again last year.

Vanderbilt University greenhouse manager Jonathan Ertelt gave the older plant to Dr. Carol Baskauf in 2018, and the second plant in 2020. Baskauf cultivated and nurtured these plants from acquisition until and through her retirement in 2023. Graduate student Connor Burgal has been caring for Athena this summer.

Zeus took up residence at the Nashville Zoo last summer, where he stayed since his 2024 bloom cycle thanks to the administrative staff at the HCA Veterinary Center Plaza. Athena, the smaller of the two, was not in her bloom cycle and moved into a smaller incubator in the High Bay of Austin Peay State University’s Technology Building before returning to the greenhouse last week. The bloom cycle, which was in its infancy during the latter stages of Athena’s time in the High Bay, has accelerated since her move back into the greenhouse, and she is ready to begin receiving visitors later this week.

Beginning Thursday, June 26th, visitors are encouraged to visit Sundquist from 8:00am to 4:00pm, Monday-Friday, to see Athena in bloom and learn about these fascinating plants. If Athena achieves full bloom on a weekend, more information and amended hours will be released so the community can celebrate the corpse flower at her most striking.

Parking is available on the APSU campus. Public Lot 9, located between Ford Street and Ninth Street, will be the most convenient lot for the public to use for quick access to the Sundquist Science Complex. Upon entering the building, signage will point patrons toward the greenhouse and Athena. Consult the below map for more information.

A livestream has been set up and can be found HERE. For up-to-date information on Athena’s progress, follow the Austin Peay State University College of STEM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics.

Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine and government.