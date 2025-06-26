ASUN-WAC Partnership Forms New Era with United Athletic Conference Debut in 2026

Jacksonville, FL – On Thursday, June 26th, 2025, the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced a groundbreaking strategic alliance, set to commence in July 2026.

The WAC will rebrand as the United Athletic Conference (UAC) and together the ASUN and UAC will form a consortium. The consortium will be led by Executive Director Jeff Bacon, the current ASUN Commissioner.



“We are proud to launch this innovative Division I conference alliance, creating an environment where institutions can elevate their programs, leverage collective resources, and champion a new era of intercollegiate athletics,” Bacon said. “This strategic alliance reflects our dedication to empowering the next generation of leaders, both on and off the field, ensuring a legacy of success and impact for years to come.”



The alliance will serve both conferences through the formation of a consortium designed to significantly enhance operational efficiency, foster deeper collaboration, and drive innovation across both NCAA Division I organizations.

Key Aspects of the Alliance:

WAC Rebranding and Membership Realignment: The WAC will rebrand as the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in July 2026, with intended membership of eight (8) institutions including Abilene Christian University, Austin Peay State University, the University of Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky University, the University of North Alabama, Tarleton State University, the University of Texas at Arlington, and the University of West Georgia. The ASUN will maintain a roster of seven (7) members: Bellarmine University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Jacksonville University, Lipscomb University, the University of North Florida, Queens University of Charlotte, and Stetson University.

Independent Operation with Shared Efficiencies: While both the ASUN and the newly branded UAC will retain their independent conference structures and automatic qualifiers to NCAA championships, they will partner within a broadly defined consortium. This consortium will facilitate collaborative scheduling, the leveraging of collective assets, and the exploration of various shared operational efficiencies designed to benefit all member institutions.

Optimized Geographic Footprint: The alliance strengthens the geographic footprint for both conferences, ensuring that student-athletes continue to benefit from extensive competition opportunities.

“We find ourselves in a transformative era where conferences and institutions are proactively seeking opportunities to collaborate, forge scheduling alliances, unlock new revenue streams, and prepare for a modernized world of intercollegiate athletics,” Bacon added. “This alliance achieves all these objectives simultaneously for our two conferences. We are now prepared to sprint into a new future with a structure that will provide unprecedented support.”

“The alliance could not have been achieved without the unwavering leadership and commitment of the fifteen university presidents involved, to whom I extend my profound gratitude,” Bacon said. “I am tremendously proud to be a part of this historic moment, and I eagerly anticipate the future that lies before us.”

“As collegiate athletics enters a transformational era, bold leadership is essential. Our alliance with the ASUN positions our institutions for long-term success and greater competitive opportunities. This important step includes a period of transition, highlighted by the rebranding of our conference. While we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring the storied history and tradition of the Western Athletic Conference. We are excited to embark on this next chapter as the United Athletic Conference and to collaboratively build the consortium with our partners.”“As Chair of the Atlantic Sun Conference Board of Directors, I am delighted to guide the ASUN towards a promising future. The formation of our alliance with the United Athletic Conference arrives at a truly transformative period in intercollegiate athletics, and I believe it will empower all of us to achieve unprecedented success. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the outstanding leadership demonstrated by both our Board and the WAC Board of Directors, and to ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon for his vision and stewardship throughout this process.”“We stand at a pivotal moment in collegiate athletics that demands vision, collaboration, and bold leadership. The evolving landscape of collegiate athletics presents both challenges and opportunities and our alliance with the ASUN represents a strategic step forward for our institution and peers. We honor the proud past of the Western Athletic Conference and carry that legacy with us as we move confidently into the future as the United Athletic Conference, in partnership with the consortium. Together, we are building something that reflects the values, ambition, and resilience of our universities and student-athletes.”

About the Atlantic Sun Conference

The Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN), founded in 1978, is an NCAA Division I conference sponsoring twenty-two (22) sports and championships. Composed of twelve (12) destination-based institutions spread throughout the southeastern United States, ASUN members include Austin Peay State University (Clarksville, Tenn.), Bellarmine University (Louisville, Ky.), the University of Central Arkansas (Conway, Ark.), Eastern Kentucky University (Richmond, Ky.), Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers, Fla.), Jacksonville University (Fla.), Lipscomb University (Nashville, Tenn.), the University of North Alabama (Florence, Ala.), the University of North Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.), Queens University of Charlotte (Charlotte, N.C.), Stetson University (DeLand, Fla.), and the University of West Georgia (Carrollton, Ga.).