Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Thanks Council as City of Clarksville Adopts 2025–26 Budget Ahead of Fiscal Year

Clarksville, TN – I want to thank the City Council for adopting a budget today, so that we are able to enter a new fiscal year on July 1st, 2025, with a revenue and spending guide in place.

This budget will address many of the key items we must take into account in a rapidly-growing city. Clarksville has become a popular national, and even global destination for residency, and we must keep pace with it in City government.

This includes keeping the public safe, cleaning up and beautifying our city, and providing all of the vital municipal services that residents need, and expect from us.

I now look forward to a new fiscal year of healthy, respectful, and productive dialogue among all members of the council, so that each member has a much deeper understanding of all of the distinct opportunities — and complex challenges — that confront us in City government.

In a City as great, and as fast-growing as ours, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution for succeeding – fiscally or otherwise – and we must also continue to be mindful of the inevitable impacts of national inflation within our economy, as we chart our future course.

With these considerations in mind, I love Clarksville, I’m happy to work with everyone to create the very best path forward, and I’m proud to be your Mayor.

Joe Pitts, Mayor,

City of Clarksville