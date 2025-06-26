Customs House Museum Welcomes Local Homeschoolers for a Day of Discovery and Exploration

Clarksville, TN – Learning will leap off the page and into real life on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, as the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center transforms into a dynamic classroom during its monthly Homeschool Fieldtrip Day.

From 10:00am to 4:30pm, students from kindergarten through 12th grade, accompanied by their families, are invited to explore the museum’s many exhibits at a special reduced rate—and ignite a lifelong love for history, science, and art along the way.

Offered on the first Tuesday of each month, this hands-on educational event has become a popular tradition for homeschool families throughout Clarksville-Montgomery County and beyond. The July edition promises a full day of self-guided learning, where children and teens can wander through time, engage their imaginations, and ask questions beyond the boundaries of the traditional classroom.

With school tour admission set at just $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult, even non-member families can access the museum’s rich array of exhibits at an affordable price. Visitors will be able to experience everything from the deep history of Clarksville, to rotating fine art collections, to the ever-popular Explorers Landing, where young learners can enjoy interactive, sensory-rich exhibits designed especially for children.

From historic railroads and Civil War memorabilia to local art showcases and science installations, each corner of the Customs House Museum offers something new to spark a student’s curiosity. Educators and parents alike praise the museum for its ability to blend fun and learning in a way that keeps kids engaged and excited.

“This is more than just a field trip—it’s an opportunity for families to learn together, explore at their own pace, and make education a shared adventure,” said Stephanie Stafford, the museum’s Curator of Education. “We design these days to inspire students of all ages and give homeschooling families access to high-quality learning experiences that complement their curriculum.”

Families are encouraged to bring notebooks, sketchpads, or simply a sense of wonder as they guide their students through the museum’s varied exhibits. Whether your child is passionate about local history, creative arts, engineering, or storytelling, they’re sure to find something that captivates their attention and deepens their understanding of the world.

For more information or to inquire about future Homeschool Fieldtrip Days, parents and guardians can contact Stephanie Stafford directly at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org.

Don’t miss this chance to turn learning into an unforgettable journey—only at the Customs House Museum, where every visit is a step into something extraordinary.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org