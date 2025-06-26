Fort Campbell to Light Up the Sky with Star-Spangled Celebration Featuring Flo Rida, Carnival Rides, and Fireworks

Fort Campbell, KY – The excitement is ramping up on post as Fort Campbell prepares to host one of the region’s most dynamic and star-studded Fourth of July celebrations.

The 2025 Fourth of July Fest, hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), will feature a four-day Carnival and a high-energy Independence Day Concert headlined by none other than Flo Rida, with genre-blending opener Blanco Brown, and capped off with the biggest fireworks show in the area.

The festivities begin on July 2nd and run through July 5th on the Division Parade Field, located at 6390 Desert Storm Avenue. But the spotlight is on Thursday, July 4th, when crowds will gather for an electrifying evening of music, celebration, and patriotic pride.

“We are bringing back hip-hop music this year with Flo Rida and blurring the lines between country and hip-hop with Blanco Brown,” said Melissa Schaffner, Chief of the NAF Support Division for Family and MWR. “This is more than a concert—it’s a full experience.”

A Fusion of Fun

Blanco Brown, known for viral hits like “The Git Up,” will kick off the concert with his signature blend of country soul and hip-hop swagger. Then, global superstar Flo Rida will take the stage, delivering chart-topping hits like “Low,” “My House,” and “Right Round” to what’s expected to be a packed parade field.

But the celebration doesn’t stop with music. Throughout the carnival weekend, BMW will host a test-drive experience, giving attendees a chance to get behind the wheel of luxury vehicles, while Appleton Harley Davidson’s ‘jump-start’ event will offer a hands-on motorcycle safety demo—no riding license required.

Foodies and beverage lovers can look forward to specialty energy drinks from Black Rifle Coffee Company and signature Independence Day cocktails by Leatherwood Distillery, perfect for toasting the holiday (available for adults of legal age).

Fireworks and Festivities

As the sun sets on July 4th, eyes will turn skyward for a spectacular fireworks display, promising to be the largest and most breathtaking in the region. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, find your perfect spot on the parade field, and enjoy the view—umbrellas are allowed for shade until 5:00pm, after which they must be put away to ensure a clear view for all.

Important Info for Attendees

The event is free and open to all DOD and non-DOD ID cardholders. Carnival rides and concessions will require payment. Non-DOD guests must secure a visitor pass at the TC Freeman Visitor Control Center or online at https://pass.aie.army.mil/ (except between 3:00pm and 9:30pm on July 4th, when gate access will be streamlined for the concert crowd). All attendees 16 and older must carry valid photo ID, and vehicles are subject to search upon entry.

Gates 1, 4 (TC Freeman), 7, and 10 will be open to the public.

For safety and comfort, attendees are reminded to bring sunscreen, bug spray, hats, and water, and to leave fireworks, pets, grills, glass bottles, and outside alcohol at home.

With thrilling rides, sizzling performances, patriotic flair, and a sky filled with fireworks, Fort Campbell’s 2025 Fourth of July Fest promises an unforgettable celebration of America’s birthday.

Reference to these commercial products and the use of their trade, firm or corporation is for the information and convenience of the public and does not constitute endorsement, recommendation or favoring by the U.S. Army or Fort Campbell.