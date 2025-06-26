Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 26th-30th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County should prepare for a stretch of steamy summer days, with heat index values climbing into the triple digits and afternoon thunderstorms beginning to enter the forecast.

While Thursday and Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, the weekend and early next week are expected to deliver scattered storms and increased cloud cover. Make sure to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat, and keep an umbrella nearby as we move toward a wetter pattern.

On Thursday, expect a mostly sunny and very hot day, with highs near 95 degrees. Heat index values could reach a sweltering 103, so caution is advised for anyone working or playing outdoors. Winds will remain calm, picking up slightly from the west-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night, and the evening will stay warm, with lows around 74 degrees. A light southwest breeze will taper off to calm conditions overnight.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday could interrupt the morning, mainly before 2:00pm, but mostly sunny skies will dominate the rest of the day. Temperatures will top out near 92, with a heat index nearing 100. Winds will shift southwest at 5 mph after a calm start.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, with lows settling near 73 degrees. A gentle southwest wind will diminish as the evening progresses.

Storm chances increase to 50 percent Saturday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 91. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Winds will blow from the west-southwest around 5 mph.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night after 1:00am under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will hover around 73, with light winds from the west becoming calm overnight.

For Sunday, rain and storms are likely throughout the day, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Expect a mix of showers and thunderstorms before and after 1:00pm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 90, and calm winds becoming west-southwest at 5 mph in the afternoon.

The chance of rain drops to 20 percent Sunday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 73 degrees. Winds will ease again to calm after a light west-southwest breeze.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Monday, with activity increasing in the afternoon. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain, and skies will remain partly sunny, with highs around 91.

On Monday night, rain chances persist into the evening, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy skies and another mild overnight low of 73.

The next several days in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring a mix of heat and humidity, with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely over the weekend into early next week. Be weather-aware, take precautions in the heat, and stay tuned to local forecasts for potential updates on storm timing and intensity.