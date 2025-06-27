APSU Athletics to Host Victory Fund Golf Tournament August 8th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics will host a Victory Fund Golf Tournament beginning on August 8th, 2025, at 8:00am at the Clarksville Country Club.

The Victory Fund Golf Tournament is open to all supporters. Attendees will have a full day of golf and mingling with Austin Peay State University student-athletes and coaches, while simultaneously helping to elevate APSU Athletics in its NIL and revenue-sharing landscape.

“The Victory Golf Tournament is not only a way to generate funds for revenue-sharing and NIL, but allows for the community to meet the student-athletes and programs that are directly benefitting from it,” said Austin Peay State University Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Revenue Officer Jordan Harmon. “This tournament allows us to continue our goal of being the nation’s premier mid-major athletics department and furthering relationships as Clarksville’s Hometown Team!”

Lunch will be provided at the event. To register or sponsor a hole, click the link below.

Registration Link

Victory Fund Golf Tournament Details