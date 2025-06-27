Gateway Chamber Orchestra Unveils Bold New Recording of La Pasión with Cutting-Edge Tech

Clarksville, TN – Middle Tennessee’s acclaimed Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) released a new recording of Osvaldo Golijov’s La Pasión según San Marcos that is breathing new life into an incredible work for orchestra, percussion ensemble and chorus. Under the guidance of music director Gregory Wolynec, this monumental piece—which blends elements of salsa, Gregorian chant, flamenco, and folk music—was released employing cutting edge technology to both engage new listeners and provide a fresh perspective on a contemporary classic.

Summit Records recently released the recording in audio formats and is available wherever you stream or purchase music. It is also available in a pioneering 20-minute Virtual Reality format on the Epic and Steam platforms. A complete performance is also available on YouTube utilizing 360-degree video technology.

Golijov’s La Pasión según San Marcos, originally premiered in 2000, was created as part of a celebration of J.S. Bach’s 250th anniversary. It blends genres and cultures, breaking through the traditional boundaries of classical music. For over a decade, the piece was performed by a dedicated ensemble, the Orquesta La Pasión, along with the Schola Cantorum of Venezuela. By 2015, performances had become rare. Wolynec saw an opportunity to reinvigorate the work, drawing on the rich diversity of talent within GCO, Austin Peay State University’s Department of Music and the Middle Tennessee communities that they drew from.

“The first time I heard this masterpiece, I was immediately captivated by the way it blended so many different musical worlds,” Wolynec shared. “It is a life changing work that challenges musicians in so many wonderful ways. Once we committed to presenting it, I had to spend almost 6 months sorting out HOW to bring it together and assemble the forces needed.”

Wolynec, who oversaw performances of the work in both 2022 and 2023 with the Gateway Chamber Orchestra and Chorale, assembled a choir of 50, an orchestra of 20 and an additional 5 percussionists. The orchestra calls for a wide array of instruments, including traditional strings, brass, and percussion. However, the work also calls for nearly 40 more exotic instruments that require specialization such as conga and batá drums.

“Ultimately, we needed to bring in two original creative partners for the work – singer/dancer Reynaldo Gonzalez Fernandez and percussionists Mike Ringquist” Wolynec explained. “The choir needed to have a rustic sound, so we enlisted a lot of my instrumental students from Austin Peay State University and discovered that we had a few salsa singing naturals among their ranks. It was also very special to bring in Venezuelan mezzo Luisana (Rivas), a former student of mine, to sing several featured numbers. Nearly 50 of the performers were APSU students, alumni or faculty! ”

The live recordings were captured in 2023 and have been released to mark the 25th anniversary of the work. This was a historic moment for Wolynec and the ensemble. As it had only previously been presented by the Orquesta La Pasión with the Schola Cantorum of Venezuela, these recordings offer an opportunity to experience a fresh take on this classic. GRAMMY-winning sound engineer John Hill was enlisted to capture audio in the highest possible resolution. Due to the work’s theatrical nature, including the use of Capoeira dancing, Wolynec worked with New York-based Agile Lens. Under the direction of Alex Coulombe, their team crafts immersive experiences for real and virtual worlds.

“Being able to present this new perspective across three different formats has taken a tremendous effort, but I am so pleased with the results. The technologies that were employed have never been used in our field. I was extremely excited to share the audio version of this work, but I also hoped to capture our performance in a more immersive way,” Wolynec explained. “A significant Google grant allowed us to partner with Agile Lines. People I have shared this version with have called it mind-blowing.”

The virtual reality version, known as ‘La Pasión XR,’ captures real and imagined versions of the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in APSU’s Music Mass Communication Building. Participants can move about the hall and stage for a variety of experiences, with the sound adjusting to the location. The free YouTube version provides an immersive experience from multiple perspectives in the Mabry Hall when using a mobile device. For more information, visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com.

To access the YouTube Version, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlZlx__kVQI

Audio recordings are available on iTunes and GooglePlay

CDs can be purchased through Summit Records: https://www.summitrecords.com/product/osvaldo-golijovs-la-pasion-segun-san-marcos-live-at-25-gateway-chamber-orchestra-and-chorale/

For more information, including upcoming concert dates, programs, and ticketing details, please visit the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s official website at www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com

