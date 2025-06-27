Nashville Sounds Held Hitless in 15-3 Loss to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds were no-hit on Friday night in Jacksonville in a 15-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Sounds drew five walks for the game, had two hit batters in the top of the ninth, and a Jacksonville fielding error that saw seven batters reach base in the final inning to help to score three runs and avoid the shutout loss.

Each of the first four Nashville batters reached base in the ninth inning. Raynel Delgado was hit by a pitch and back-to-back walks by Freddy Zamora and Jeferson Quero all came around to score.

The first was run came across on an error charged to the Jacksonville second baseman to preserve the no-hitter before the Sounds grounded into consecutive fielder’s choices to allow the other two runs to come across after loading the bases with no outs.

The Sounds used six pitchers in a pseudo bullpen game. Josh Maciejewski (2.0 IP) made his second start in a row and worked into the third inning. Tyler Jay was the only Nashville pitcher used that did not allow a hit or a run to the Jumbo Shrimp who racked up a season-high 15 runs and matched the most hits (17) allowed by Nashville pitchers in a game this year.

The Sounds and Jumbo Shrimp will resume their series on Saturday night after splitting the first four games. RHP Tobias Myers (1-3, 3.11 ERA) will take the ball for the Sounds who look to take control of the set. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT from VyStar Ballpark.