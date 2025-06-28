From Crisis to Courage: Mother’s Story Underscores Urgent Need for Type O Blood

Washington, D.C. – When Ellen Rucker gave birth to twins six years ago, she expected the usual exhaustion and joy of new motherhood. What she didn’t expect was to nearly lose her life just days later.

“I passed out while nursing the babies,” Rucker recalls. “The next thing I remember is my husband screaming for help.”

Rucker was suffering from a severe postpartum hemorrhage. Complications caused blood to pool in her uterus rather than being expelled. The bleeding was so extensive that only an emergency transfusion could save her.

She received seven units of blood and six units of platelets—donated by strangers she’ll never meet.

“So many people don’t realize how important blood donation is,” Rucker says. “The people who donated that blood—they’re my heroes.”

Her story is a powerful reminder of the critical role blood donors play in saving lives. In the United States, someone needs blood every two seconds. That includes patients undergoing cancer treatment, individuals with sickle cell disease, trauma victims, and women like Rucker facing childbirth complications.

Among all blood types, Type O is the most urgently needed. Known as the “universal donor,” Type O blood can be used in emergencies when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type. It’s often the first to be used—and the first to run out.

Right now, the American Red Cross is reporting increased need for Type O blood. The organization urges eligible donors to schedule appointments as soon as possible.

“It’s the blood already on the shelves that saves lives,” the Red Cross emphasizes.

For Ellen Rucker, the message is simple: “If you’ve ever wondered whether donating blood makes a difference—look at me. I’m here because someone gave.”

You can schedule a blood donation appointment to help patients in need by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

In June, when you come to give blood, platelets, or AB Elite plasma, you’ll receive a $15.00 Amazon.com Gift Card** by email.* Plus, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards.

In July, the Red Cross and goodr are joining forces to remind donors they’re just the type patients can count on. All who come to give July 1st-14th, 2025, will get an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last. Donors can personalize their one-of-a-kind shades with a blood type sticker. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/goodr.

About Blood Donation

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.