Tennessee National Guard Joins NATO Allies in Bulgarian Best Warrior Competition

Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria – Members of the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard competed in the Bulgarian Armed Forces’ first multinational Best Warrior Competition held at the Vasil Levski National Military University, June 23-26.

The competition featured 12, five-member teams representing various military units to include the Bulgarian Armed Forces, the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group stationed in Novo Selo, the Slovenia Armed Forces, the Tennessee National Guard, and members of U.S. Army V Corps.

The Tennessee National Guard team consisted of Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competing together. The team members were Tech. Sgt. Ben O’Neal and Staff Sgt. Angelo Melasecca with Nashville’s 118th Wing, Sgt. Joshua White and Spc. Brian Hayes with Knoxville’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Bullion from Tennessee’s Volunteer Training Site.

Each participant was selected by their command to represent Tennessee during this multinational event.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible team of Soldiers and Airmen who stepped up and gave their all these last few days,” said Sgt. Maj. Jamie Spicer, one of the team coaches. “Their grit, discipline, and teamwork are a true reflection of the values we stand for. They represent our organization with honor and set the standard for excellence.”

Throughout the competition, each team was tested on both their individual skills and their ability to work together, overcoming physical and mental challenges while strengthening multinational and organizational partnerships. The first two days consisted of familiarization training, followed by the evaluation portion of the competition. Through various tasks and scenarios, the teams were tested on their combat and life-saving skills, marksmanship, tactics, and overall physical fitness while they ran to each event, covering more than 18 kilometers.

“I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to compete and work alongside such incredible competitors,” said O’Neal, who won the competition’s Best Foreign Competitor award. “This was a great experience for any Soldier or Airman looking to challenge themselves, step outside their comfort zone, and create lasting memories with people you never thought you would meet.”

The Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Defense, Radostin Iliev, presided over the awards ceremony alongside Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines III, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, was also in attendance. The Bulgarian Land Forces team won the Best Warrior Competition with the Bulgarian Military Police team placing second and the Bulgarian Joint Special Operations Command taking third.

“The Bulgarian Armed Forces hosted an outstanding competition,” said Ross. “They provided a unique opportunity for all the competitors to test their warfighting skills and strengthen our allied partnerships through shared challenges and joint training.”

The Tennessee National Guard and Bulgaria have shared a 32-year state partnership through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Over the years, the Bulgarian Armed Forces have participated in many of the Tennessee National Guard’s Best Warrior Competitions.

“Competitions like this are exactly what our partnership is about,” said Ross. “I am proud of our long-standing friendship with Bulgaria and look forward to the future as we continue to prioritize modernization, boost readiness, and cultivate relations to advance our joint capabilities.”