Clarksville Hosts Crowning of 2025 Miss Tennessee and Miss Georgia USA Queens

Clarksville, TN – Madison Kunst, representing Madison County, was crowned Miss Tennessee USA 2025 on Saturday evening at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn.

This year’s event marked the 25th time the pageant was held at the University’s George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall.

Rounding out the top five finalists in the Miss Tennessee USA pageant were:

First Runner-Up: Mattie Barker, Miss Heart of Nashville

Mattie Barker, Miss Heart of Nashville

Sydney Grace Young, Miss Clarksville

Desiree Dyson, Miss Tennessee Valley

“This is our 25th anniversary partnering with the City of Clarksville and APSU,” said Kim Greenwood, Executive Director of Greenwood Productions. “This community and the wonderful people who have supported our program throughout the years have become family to us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for continuing to believe in our program and serve the women of Tennessee.”

Miss Congeniality honors went to Kelsi Walters, Miss Secret City. Kelsey Craft, Miss Music City, received the Most Photogenic award. Miss Memphis Metro Malory Williams earned the People’s Choice Award.

In addition to a year of volunteering, representing Tennessee at numerous events and activities, and promoting causes close to their hearts, both the reigning Miss Tennessee USA, Christell Foote, and reigning Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Townsend Blackwell also achieved Third Runner Up in the Miss USA 2024 and Miss Teen USA 2024 pageants, respectively.

Miss Bristol Aniston Barnette was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen. Other top five finalists were:

First Runner-Up: Ella Cate Haynes, Miss Memphis

Ella Cate Haynes, Miss Memphis

Claire Willis, Miss Rocky Top

London Haines, Miss West Tennessee

Lexi Hensley, Miss Knoxville, was named Teen Miss Congeniality and Most Photogenic. Presley Cavendar, Miss Hendersonville, earned the People’s Choice Award.

Earlier on Saturday, Clarksville hosted the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen USA Pageants.

Savannah Miles, Miss Georgia South, was crowned Miss Georgia USA 2025. Other top five finalists included:

First Runner-Up: Dorian Simpkins, Miss Fulton

Dorian Simpkins, Miss Fulton

Denim Lovett, Miss Warner Robins

Irielle Duncan, Miss Mid-South

Reigning Miss Georgia USA Emmaline Farmer, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, worked closely with the American Heart Association and played a key role in the passage of Georgia House Bill 874, which supports Cardiac Emergency Response Plans.

Kalysia Negron, Miss Cobb County, was crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA 2025. The other top five teen finalists were:

First Runner-Up: Brailyn Bailey, Miss Georgia North

Brailyn Bailey, Miss Georgia North

Kiran Reddy, Miss Georgia South

Lillian Jones, Miss Fulton County

Reigning Miss Georgia Teen USA Ava Colindres achieved first runner-up at Miss Teen USA 2024.

Kunst and Miles will represent their states at the Miss USA Pageants later this year. Barnette and Negron will represent their states at the Miss Teen USA Pageants later this year.

Hosts for the evening were Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, actress, attorney, and Miss Tennessee USA 2017; Asya Branch, Miss USA 2020; and Shelly Moore Bartholomew, Miss Teen USA 1997, Miss Tennessee Teen 1997 and author of “This Beautiful Mess.”



Under the direction of Greenwood Productions, Inc., the Miss Tennessee USA pageants are affiliated with the Miss Universe Organization and have been hosted in Clarksville since 1999. Greenwood Productions is under the direction of Kimberly Payne Greenwood, Miss Tennessee USA 1989 and wife of Grammy award winner, Lee Greenwood.

Information about all delegates can be found at www.misstennesseeusa.com and www.missgeorgiausa.com.