Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 30th – July 3rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a dynamic start to the week as scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the area, followed by a return to clear skies and rising temperatures by midweek.

While rainfall may briefly disrupt outdoor plans Sunday through Tuesday, sunny weather is expected to settle in by Wednesday and Thursday, making for a beautiful finish to the week.

Expect a humid and stormy afternoon on Sunday, with patchy fog early in the morning before skies turn partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1:00pm, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Highs will reach around 87 degrees with calm winds turning southwest at about 5 mph. Rainfall totals are expected to be light, although heavier downpours are possible during thunderstorms.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Sunday night, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing late, mainly after 4:00am. The overnight low will be near 72 degrees, with a light south wind becoming calm after sunset.

Rain chances increase again Monday, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm becoming likely after 11:00am. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph will accompany a 70% chance of precipitation.

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Monday night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. A gentle southwest wind around 5 mph is expected.

Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms after 7:00am. Temperatures will once again rise to near 88 degrees, with a light northwest breeze around 5 mph.

Skies clear out Tuesday night, giving way to mostly clear conditions and a more comfortable low near 67 degrees. Winds will shift to north-northwest at 5 mph before becoming calm.

Sunny skies return in full on Wednesday, with highs holding steady near 88 degrees. Light winds will pick up from the north-northwest in the afternoon.

Another clear and pleasant evening is expected Wednesday night, with temperatures dipping to around 66 degrees. Winds will remain calm after a light northerly breeze earlier in the night.

Sunshine continues to dominate on Thursday, with slightly warmer conditions and a high near 90 degrees—perfect for outdoor activities.

The week wraps up with mostly clear skies Thursday night and a mild low around 69 degrees.

After a few stormy and unsettled days, Clarksville-Montgomery County can look forward to calmer, sunnier weather starting midweek. Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware through Tuesday, especially during potential thunderstorms, and then enjoy the pleasant and summer-like conditions returning by Wednesday.