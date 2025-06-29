Marsha Blackburn Report: Making America Stronger Than Ever Before

Washington, D.C. – In November, the American people returned President Donald J. Trump to the Oval Office to secure our border, strengthen the economy, restore law and order, and make the government accountable to We the People.

Congress now has a generational opportunity to enact the President’s agenda through the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB). By preventing the largest tax hike in history, this bill will allow Americans to keep more of their hard-earned money after years of reckless spending under President Joe Biden.

We are working to empower businesses to hire more workers, open new factories, and invest right here in America. This bill will provide historic tax relief, drive economic growth, and prioritize Main Street over Wall Street. Across the board, this legislation will improve the lives of hardworking Tennesseans and Americans nationwide.

Weekly Rundown

You really don’t appreciate the amount of work that goes into apprehensions and deportations of illegal aliens until you speak with the men and women who are working so hard behind the scenes every single day and see the risks they take firsthand. This week, I released a video after speaking with ICE agents in Nashville and joining them for a ride-along operation targeting a criminal illegal alien convicted of child sexual abuse. As ICE officers face a 500% increase in assaults against them, we owe these agents a debt of gratitude for all that they do to keep us safe. Watch the video here.

Big Tech giants have operated as unaccountable gatekeepers of the mobile app economy, forcing American consumers to use their app stores at the expense of innovative startups that threaten their bottom line. I introduced the bipartisan Open App Markets Act, which would set fair, clear, and enforceable rules to promote competition and strengthen consumer protections within the app market. This would ensure a freer and fairer marketplace for consumers and small businesses by promoting competition in the app marketplace and opening the door to more choices and innovation. Read more here.

With the Commerce Committee passing my bipartisan Restoring Confidence in the World Anti-Doping Agency Act, we are one step closer to holding the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accountable for failing to ensure a level playing field for our athletes. Last week, I led a hearing about WADA’s refusal to investigate Chinese swimmers who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs before the Tokyo Olympics. We won’t be silenced by WADA or any international organization that tries to strong arm the United States in our mission to promote fair play in sports. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Millions of Americans who love and pay for music depend on a healthy, well-functioning market built upon fair prices and compensation through the music royalty system. Last week, I sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requesting an investigation into Spotify for converting premium subscriptions into higher-priced bundled subscriptions without consumers’ knowledge or consent. Read more here.

Earlier this week, I spoke at a press conference with my colleagues highlighting our GOLDEN DOME Act. This legislation would help accomplish President Trump’s goal of creating “The Iron Dome for America” to counter, detect, track, and defeat existing and evolving threats. Watch the press conference here.