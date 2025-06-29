Tennessee Tourism Sets New Record with $31.7 Billion in Visitor Spending for 2024

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s tourism industry set a new record in 2024, generating $31.7 billion in direct visitor spending and welcoming 147 million visits, according to newly released data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

Tourism is a powerful economic driver across all 95 counties, generating $3.3 billion in state and local tax revenue – saving each Tennessee household $1,170 annually on average.

“Tennessee’s tourism momentum is built to last, creating jobs, fueling small businesses, delivering real returns on public investment and generating substantial tax revenues that directly benefit Tennesseans,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “I’m proud of the investments we’ve made to drive intentional growth, and welcome visitors from around the world to experience Tennessee’s urban cities and small towns from Memphis to Mountain City.”

“I’m so grateful to our amazing tourism and hospitality industry for these remarkable results,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “The Tennessee Tourism team has been able to leverage bigger tourism budgets to help grow visitor spending over 35% in these last six years.

We are leading the nation as one of just a few states that are aggressively growing tax revenue from non-Tennessee residents to benefit all seven million Tennesseans.”

Key highlights from the 2024 Economic Impact of Travel Report can be found here.

By the Numbers: 2024 Economic Impact of Travel in Tennessee

Record $31.7 billion in direct visitor spending, a 3.3% year-over-year increase

35.5% growth since 2018, more than double the national average of 16.7%

Visitors spent $87 million per day in 2024

$3.3 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2024, saving residents $1,170 in taxes each year

International Travel Surged in 2024

12.0% year-over-year increase in international visitor spending

Each international visitor spent $1,278 on average – nearly six times more than a domestic visitor

Note: These figures do not reflect the 2025 launch of new direct flights from Iceland and Ireland, which open new doors for European visitation

The data underscores the resilience of Tennessee’s tourism industry, which sustained growth despite a challenging year with major weather events, including Hurricane Helene.

In 2024, Tennessee awarded more tourism funding than ever before – investing $1.5 million in marketing grants, $2 million in Tourism Enhancement Grants and $13.75 million in ARPA funds. These investments support marketing and destination development at both the state and local level, help drive year-round visitation in all 95 counties and open new opportunities for rural communities to grow their tourism economies.

With new air service between Memphis and Knoxville; expanded routes into Nashville, Chattanooga and several regional airports; and luxury coach options like Vonlane and Gray Line, Tennessee is primed to attract even more visitors in 2025, with milestones like B.B. King’s 100th birthday in Memphis, Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary in Nashville and Dollywood’s 40th anniversary.

Events like MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol and IBMA in Chattanooga are also aimed to draw visitors. Programs like the upcoming MICHELIN Guide to the American South will continue to elevate Tennessee’s culinary brand.

The full 2024 Economic Impact on Travel Report and direct visitor spending data for all 95 counties will be released in September. The statewide report, including methodology, can be found here. All data is sourced from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tourism Economics, with national benchmarks provided by U.S. Travel Association.

About the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state.

Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.

Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on social media for travel inspiration.