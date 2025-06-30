Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Madison Street bill payment Kiosk operational

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports the customer drive-up Kiosk pay site at 2215 Madison Street has been repaired and is now fully operational.

Clarksville Gas and Water offers 24-hour bill payment Kiosks available to customers at the following Clarksville locations.

111 Cunningham Lane (CGW Drive-Up)

2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (CDE)

Clarksville 24-Hour Hi-Road Convenience Centers

1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard

1801 Ashland City Road

2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

3880 Trenton Road

The customer online account access at www.clarksvillegw.com and the Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, are also available at any hour for bill payment and account management.

The Clarksville Gas and Water customer service centers located at 111 Cunningham Lane and 2215 Madison Street are open during normal business hours, 8:00am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday, except weekends and holidays.

Customers are priority one at the Clarksville Gas and Water Department, and their patience and understanding during the necessary Kiosk repair are appreciated.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

