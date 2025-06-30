Marsha Blackburn Slams White House ‘Cabal’ for Hiding Joe Biden Cognitive Decline, Hijacking Executive Power

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has slammed the Joe Biden White House during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for hiding Joe Biden’s cognitive decline for four years and the subsequent shameless coverup by the media and Democrats.

Senator Blackburn laid out how Joe Biden’s cabal behind the curtain has undermined the faith of the American people in public institutions.

Many of Joe Biden’s Own Cabinet Members Knew He Was Unfit to Serve

Senator Blackburn: “You could look at any of the footage and see what was transpiring with President Biden, and I think the fact that many of his own cabinet members knew that he was not fit to serve, and that there was a cabal behind the curtain who was making all the decisions it is so offensive to the American people, and it’s not something that is a partisan issue. As I talk with Democrats, many of them have lost faith in what they thought was going to be a very moderate Joe Biden administration, and it turned into be the far-left Bernie Sanders version of the Democrat party that was using the autopen and making decisions and committing our great nation to policies that the American people did not support and would never have supported.”

Joe Biden Staffers Were Willing to Do Undemocratic Things to Hold onto Power

Senator Blackburn: “These staffers were willing to do undemocratic things, using their term to keep the president in office. To keep Biden there, they were willing to do undemocratic things, unlawful things. That behavior… undermines the faith of Tennesseans and all Americans in our public institutions because they could see what was happening, but they were being lied to by people in the White House who were probably then running in their office and saying, ‘Well, we pulled it off another day.’”