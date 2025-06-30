Tennessee Launches $5K Public Health Scholarships for Transfer Students

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health is joining tnAchieves, a partner organization of TN Promise, to announce today the creation of an academic scholarship program devoted to building Tennessee’s future public health workforce.

The Public Health Academic Bridge Scholars Program will make $5,000 scholarships available annually to 20 students in Tennessee who successfully obtain an associate’s degree and transfer to a four-year university to pursue a health-related bachelor’s degree.

“Building opportunities for tomorrow’s public health professionals is instrumental to the healthcare needs of all Tennesseans,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, said. “The scholarships available in this program builds on the opportunities of TN Promise toward more students successfully completing four years of university study.”

The Public Health Academic Bridge Scholars Program is designed to assist students interested in public health who have demonstrated academic excellence and earned an associate’s degree. The program will support these students as they successfully transition to an in-state university to further their education and earn a bachelor’s degree.

TDH and tnAchieves have selected the first group of 20 students for the scholarship program this year. The scholars will each participate in a total of seven hours of direct engagement with TDH, in-person and virtually, this summer. The engagements will provide students with valuable information about the career opportunities available to them in the field of public health.

“This is an incredible opportunity for students seeking careers in public health to help them transition from community colleges to universities,” tnAchieves President & CEO Krissy Dealejandro said. “We are grateful to join with the Tennessee Department of Health to give students opportunities to access the education and training they need to work in high-wage, in-demand health fields across Tennessee.”

The Public Health Academic Bridge Scholars Program is a joint effort of TDH and tnAchieves. Previously, TDH has provided job shadowing experiences and dozens of volunteer mentors to support tnAchieves students attending college and transitioning into careers.

TDH is providing the funding for the scholars program through a Public Health Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 with the mission to enhance post-secondary opportunities and outcomes by providing holistic student supports rooted in community and accountability. More at www.tnachieves.org.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.