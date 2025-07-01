83.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
HomeNews101st Division Sustainment Brigade Supports Border Mission with GBOSS(E) Sling Load Operations
News

101st Division Sustainment Brigade Supports Border Mission with GBOSS(E) Sling Load Operations

News Staff
By News Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionWellton, AZ – U.S. Army Sgt. Connor French, assigned to Charlie Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, participated in sling load operations to transport two Ground-Based Operational Surveillance Systems (Expeditionary), or GBOSS(E), on June 16th, 2025.

Operating under Joint Task Force–Southern Border, the mission involved airlifting the GBOSS(E) systems to a remote site where they will be operated by the 89th Military Police Brigade to enhance surveillance and monitoring along the southern border.

The Joint Task Force–Southern Border conducts agile, multi-domain operations in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, aiming to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity and establish total operational control of the southern border.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Taps Veteran Assistant Kurt Kujawa to Lead Men’s Tennis Program
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Southern Parkway Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information