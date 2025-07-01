101st Division Sustainment Brigade Supports Border Mission with GBOSS(E) Sling Load Operations

Wellton, AZ – U.S. Army Sgt. Connor French, assigned to Charlie Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, participated in sling load operations to transport two Ground-Based Operational Surveillance Systems (Expeditionary), or GBOSS(E), on June 16th, 2025.

Operating under Joint Task Force–Southern Border, the mission involved airlifting the GBOSS(E) systems to a remote site where they will be operated by the 89th Military Police Brigade to enhance surveillance and monitoring along the southern border.

The Joint Task Force–Southern Border conducts agile, multi-domain operations in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, aiming to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity and establish total operational control of the southern border.