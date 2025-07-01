Austin Peay State University Expands Athletics Leadership with Victory Fund Relaunch

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison has announced the relaunch of APSU’s Victory Fund, which coincides with the expansion of the role of Deputy Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon, who will now serve as the Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager for the athletics department, effective July 1st.

“This enhancement of responsibilities for Jordan reflects the increasing importance of coordinated leadership in areas such as revenue sharing and Name, Image, and Likeness management,” said Harrison. “I strongly believe that dedicating a leader to these efforts is critical as we navigate the evolving landscape of college athletics.

“I want to thank Jordan for his commitment to Austin Peay State University’s pursuit of excellence and willingness to adapt to this new age of collegiate athletics. Also, I want to thank all of Stacheville for its continued support as we pursue innovative strategies to help APSU thrive in this new era of college athletics.”

The Victory Fund, which was previously focused on the retention of coaches and staff, will now prioritize raising resources for competitive excellence and the recruitment and retention of student-athletes. Due to Austin Peay State University’s improved positioning on the salary front, the athletics department is now able to redirect this fund’s focus to talent acquisition and retention.

“Recruiting and retaining top student-athletes is paramount for success in this new day of college athletics,” said Harmon. “The goal of the Victory Fund is to position Austin Peay State University Athletics for immediate and continued success in competition, the classroom, and the NIL and revenue-sharing landscape. We are striving to be the nation’s premier mid-major athletics department, and the Victory Fund will continue to position Austin Peay to achieve that goal.”

To contribute to APSU’s Victory Fund, please visit think link atop this article or click HERE.