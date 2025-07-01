Nashville Sounds Struggle in Series Opener, Fall 11-2 to Memphis Redbirds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped the series opener to the Memphis Redbirds 11-2 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Both Nashville runs came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to break up the shutout bid.

Right-hander Logan Henderson got the start on the mound for Nashville. The Brewers’ no. 12-rated prospect surrendered a pair of home runs through the first three innings as the Redbirds took a 3-0 advantage. He left after pitching to two batters in the top of the fifth and left Elvin Rodriguez with two inherited runners to deal with.

Both came around to score as Henderson’s final line had five earned charged to him on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk. The loss was Henderson’s third of the season and second in a three-game stretch.

The Sounds were held to just two hits through the first six innings against Micheal McGreevy who earned the win and improved to 8-1 on the season. Tyler Black picked up his second hit of the night with a single in the bottom of the eighth. Two walks, a single, and the third Memphis error of the night helped provide the Sounds’ their two runs.

Rodriguez (1.0 IP, 3 ER), Josh Maciejewski (1.0 IP, ER), Sam McWilliams (1.2 IP, 2 ER), and Blake Holub (1.1 IP) all saw action out of the bullpen.

The Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds will continue their split series from First Horizon Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (5-4, 5.01 ERA) will start for the Sounds against RHP Curtis Taylor (4-2, 3.12 ERA).