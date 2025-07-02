Jonathon Heath and Samuel Furgal Complete TLETA Training, Join Clarksville Police Department Ranks

Clarksville, TN – On June 20th, 2025, two officers from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), Jonathon Heath and Samuel Furgal, graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).

Officer Jonathon Heath earned the Tactical Driving Award, a recognition of his outstanding performance in critical driving techniques.

They will now begin their post-academy in-house training, followed by the 14-week Field Training Officer (FTO) Program, which is divided into three phases. Upon successful completion of the program, each officer will be assigned to a patrol shift, ready to serve and protect the Clarksville community.