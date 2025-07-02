69.8 F
Paige Ernst Joins APSU as Assistant Cheerleading Coach

Austin Peay State University Athletics. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Spirit Coordinator TJ Bettineschi added Assistant Cheerleading Coach Paige Ernst to her staff ahead of the 2025-26 academic year.

Ernst, a native of Newark, Delaware, joins the Governors after serving as a volunteer assistant cheerleading coach for Delaware during the 2024-25 season. She prepared cheerleaders for high-pressure football, basketball, and other university events.

Ernst graduated from Morehead State in May 2023 after completing a four-year career on the All-Girl Cheerleading Team for head coach Mark Coleman, where she was a two-time UCA College National Champion in All-Girl Division I and a UCA College National Champion in the All-Girl Partner Stunt Division.

In addition to her career at Morehead State, Ernst was a member of the USA National Cheerleading Team (2022-23), where she competed and received first place at the International Cheer Union National Cheerleading Championship (2023). She was awarded the All-Girl USA National Team MVP Eagle Award both years she was a member.

Ernst will be coming on staff as the Skills Coach for the developing All-Girl team, while assisting the Governors to compete in the Small Coed Division at the 2025-26 UCA Nationals.

Ernst earned her bachelor’s in business administration and business marketing in 2023.

