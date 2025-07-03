Clarksville Christian Welcomes Greek Delegation from American Farm School

Clarksville, TN — On June 29th, Clarksville Christian School (CCS) welcomed more than 20 students and staff from the American Farm School (AFS) in Thessaloniki, Greece, for a 10-day educational and cultural exchange rooted in agriculture and international partnership.

This visit is part of a growing collaboration between the two institutions that began in Spring 2023, when CCS President Dr. Brad Moser and AFS President Dr. Jeff Lansdale signed an articulation agreement formalizing the partnership.

That agreement promotes shared programming, academic exchange, and collaborative travel experiences like this one. Last summer, a CCS delegation visited the AFS campus and surrounding regions in Greece.

This year’s exchange trip is co-hosted by CCS AgriTech Director Remy Powell and Upper School Science Teacher Josh Gallimore. Powell previously worked with the University of Florida and worked with USDA-sponsored programs onsite at AFS – an experience that led to the connection between the two schools and eventually the formal partnership.

According to Powell, “This visit not only supports the CCS commitment to educational excellence but also showcases the school’s efforts to be leaders in the field. Our program is based in academic rigor while offering practical, hands-on, and forward-looking experiences that prepare students for careers in various sectors of agricultural business and science.”

Throughout the 10-day visit, the AFS delegation is taking part in a dynamic itinerary that combines agricultural learning with classic Tennessee culture.

Highlights of the trip include:

University visits to Murray State University, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Austin Peay State University, Middle Tennessee State University, and Tennessee State University, with specialized tours of agriculture and research facilities.

Hands-on ag-industry experiences at Tri-Hope Dairy, Nomadic Pastures, Handlebar Farm, and Country View Creamery, among others.

Experiential learning opportunities, such as livestock and rabbit showmanship, a lecture on FFA and student leadership, and an American-style BBQ class leading into a July 4th celebration with fireworks with the Stroudsville Church of Christ.

In addition to the Ag-Centric portions of the trip, there are numerous cultural outings and regional fun, including visits to Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, the Grand Ole Opry, Downtown Clarksville, and a relaxing hike at Dunbar Cave. Students are also enjoying stops at local favorites like Strawberry Alley Ale Works, City Forum, as well as a taste of Tennessee’s famous Nashville Hot Chicken.

“This experience is a perfect example of education without borders,” said Dr. Moser. “Through our partnership with AFS, we are not only enhancing agricultural education but also building meaningful relationships that shape students into globally minded leaders.”

As the trip concludes next week with a final sightseeing in Nashville, both CCS and AFS continue to look ahead with plans to deepen this collaboration and broaden the opportunities available to students on both sides of the Atlantic.

About Clarksville Christian School

Founded in 2007, Clarksville Christian School is an independent, faith-based institution located in Clarksville, Tennessee. Serving students from preschool through 12th grade, CCS is committed to providing a Christ-centered education that fosters academic excellence, spiritual growth, and servant leadership.

With a growing emphasis on innovation, global partnerships, and hands-on learning, CCS is preparing students for success in college, career, and life – equipped to make a difference in their communities and the world.