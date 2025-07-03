Montgomery County Government Offices Closed July 4th, Early Closure July 3rd for Independence Day

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government Offices will be closed on Friday, July 4th, 2025 in observance of the Fourth of July Independence Holiday.

Montgomery County partners with the City of Clarksville to host the Independence Day Celebration, happening on July 3rd at Liberty Park. With over 10,000 residents expected to attend, to help reduce traffic, County offices will close at noon on July 3rd.

All County offices will reopen during normal business hours on Monday, July 7th.

Wishing everyone a safe and joyful Independence Day as we celebrate our great nation.

For information on Montgomery County Government and services offered online, visit mcgtn.org.