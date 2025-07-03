Nashville Sounds’ Early Lead Evaporates in 7-6 Loss to Memphis Redbirds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds saw a five-run lead slip away on Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd at First Horizon Park. Ahead by five runs after the fifth inning, the Memphis Redbirds stormed back with six unanswered runs in their 7-6 win to take a series lead before the action heads to Memphis for the final three games.

Making his Triple-A debut after being reinstated form the injured list earlier on Thursday, Coleman Crow worked four scoreless innings on the mound for Nashville. The right-hander added seven strikeouts and limited the Redbirds to just three hits and a pair of walks.

He exited the game with a 3-0 lead in his favor. Bobby Dalbec led off the Sounds’ half of the second inning with the first of his two hits on the night and would later come around to score as the Sounds went up 2-0. Dalbec followed it up with a RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Tyler Black pushed the lead to five runs with a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth after the Redbirds got on the board in the top half. Memphis'[ Luken Baker started the top of the sixth with the first of two Redbirds home runs in the inning to creep closer. After retiring Baker with the bases-loaded in the seventh, Jimmy Crooks put the Redbirds in front with a grand slam off Vinny Nittoli to go up 7-6.

Raynel Delgado nearly sent the sell-out crowd into a frenzy after Freddy Zamora drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth. Delgado hooked a ball foul down the right-field line that had walk-off distance before eventually grounding out. Oddanier Mosqueda’s second strikeout of the inning followed to end the Sounds’ comeback hopes.

Nashville and Memphis continue the series from AutoZone Park Friday through Sunday before the Sounds continue their road trip with a six-game series in Durham before the All-Star break.

Nashville will return home to First Horizon Park on Friday, July 18th, against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh).