Record Five Austin Peay State University Women’s Golfers Earn WGCA All-American Scholar Honors Again

Coral Springs, FL – For the second-consecutive year and seventh time in program history, a program-record five Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golfers were among the 1,499 nationwide honorees to earn Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar honors for the 2024-25 year, the organization announced Monday.

Kaley Campbell (kinesiology), Maggie Glass (marketing), and Erica Scutt (marketing) all earned WGCA honors for the fourth-straight year. In addition, Jillian Breedlove (biology) earned her second-career WGCA All-America Scholar honor, and Abby Hirtzel (psychological science) received the award for the first time in her collegiate career.

With their fourth-career WGCA honors, Campbell, Glass, and Scutt join Catie Tucker (2007-11), Rachel Denton (2010-24), Meghan Mueller (2011-15), Jessica Cathey (2012-16), Anna Michelle Moore (2014-18), Ashton Goodley (2015-19), Taylor Goodley (2015-19), Riley Cooper (2017-22), and Kady Foshaug (2020-24) as the only Governors to earn the honors four times in a career.

“Being a top-notch student and a top-notch athlete isn’t something everyone can claim, but each girl on my team takes pride in the quality of work they do in every aspect of their lives,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “The five named All-American Scholars should be extremely proud of this accomplishment. I brag on them every chance I can, and I am so happy they are Governors.”

With five earning WGCA All-American honors this year, Austin Peay has had 69 golfers earn these honors with at least one selection every year since 2005-06. The Govs program-record tying five WGCA All-American Scholar selections marks the third time they have matched that record under Combs.

The WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams recognize the outstanding academic and athletic achievements in women’s college golf. Recognized as having one of the highest standards for selection to these teams in college athletics, women’s golfers must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the entirety of their collegiate career and have played in 50 percent of their school’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year – counting rounds as an individual and the conference tournament.

