Tennessee Highway Patrol Competes for Title of America’s Best-Looking Cruiser

Nashville, TN – For the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 12th Annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) took photos in front of the one-of-a-kind Sunsphere, which was built for the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee. The photo features two of the newest cruisers in THP’s fleet, a 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2024 Ford Mustang.

Voting for the America’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest, began Monday, June 30th, at 10:00am EDT and goes through Friday July 11th, 2025, at noon EDT. To cast your vote for THP, visit bit.ly/VoteTHP25. Once on the AAST voting site, scroll down the page to select Tennessee.

Each year, highway patrol and state police organizations across the country compete for the honor of having America’s Best-Looking Cruiser. The 13 states with the highest vote totals will be featured in th 2026 wall calendar with the top state gracing the cover.

The 2026 Trooper Cruisers Wall Calendar will be available for purchase at statetroopers.org later this year. Calendar sales help fund student scholarships through the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

For contest updates follow THP on social media, X: @TNHighwayPatrol, Facebook: Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Instagram: @tnhighwaypatrol.