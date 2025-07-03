Yellow Creek Baptist Church to Light Up the Sky with Patriotic Celebration and Fireworks July 6

Cumberland City, TN – A beloved tradition is returning to Dickson County as Yellow Creek Baptist Church gears up for its annual Patriotic Celebration and Fireworks Show on Sunday, July 6, 2025—an evening packed with family fun, live music, food, and one of the area’s most spectacular fireworks displays.

The celebration kicks off at 7:00pm on the church grounds with a live concert by Southern gospel powerhouse 11th Hour, known for their rich harmonies and soul-stirring performances. Concertgoers can expect an uplifting set filled with messages of faith, freedom, and praise—setting the perfect tone for a night honoring God and country.

As the sun sets, the festivities continue with free hotdogs, chips, and water for all attendees, adding an old-fashioned cookout feel to the evening. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and plenty of patriotic spirit to enjoy the relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

When darkness falls, the night will end with a breathtaking fireworks display, professionally orchestrated by Pyro Shows, the nationally renowned company behind some of the biggest fireworks shows in the region. Set against the backdrop of Yellow Creek’s peaceful countryside, the sky will come alive in a dazzling tribute to America’s 249th birthday.

This free event is open to the entire community and has become a cherished annual tradition in Cumberland Furnace—blending faith, fellowship, and patriotic pride in a truly unforgettable way.

Whether you’re coming for the music, the food, the fellowship, or the fireworks, Yellow Creek Baptist Church invites everyone to come celebrate freedom and community on July 6th.

Yellow Creek Baptist Church is located at 4506 Ellis Mills Road, Cumberland City, TN.

For more information, call 931.289.2901 or visit www.yellowcreekbaptistchurch.com