President Donald J. Trump Previews Plans for the Grandest Celebration of America’s Birthday

Washington, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump has launched the year-long Great American State Fair in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

The Great American State Fair will begin in Iowa and travel to state fairs across the country. The celebration will culminate with a festival on the National Mall in 2026.

In July 2026, the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250 th Birthday, in partnership with the America 250 Commission, will host the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. This will be a unifying, patriotic, family-friendly event that will feature exhibits from all 50 states and attract visitors from around the world. Over the next year, state and county fairs will be part of the Great American State Fair and feature America 250 programming.

Birthday, in partnership with the America 250 Commission, will host the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Additional America 250 celebrations announced by President Trump at the kick-off celebration include the Patriot Games, an athletic competition for high school students across the country. Led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Patriot Games will be a nationally televised first-of-its-kind youth athletics competition featuring athletes from all 50 states.



The One Big Beautiful Bill includes funding for events, celebrations, and activities in support of America 250.

As we prepare to celebrate this momentous milestone in our nation’s history, President Trump has invited communities of faith to pray for our country and to give thanks for the gift of freedom.

CELEBRATING AMERICAN GREATNESS: To honor America’s founding in 1776, President Trump will showcase our nation and celebrate American greatness.

President Trump will create a new outdoor “National Garden of American Heroes” park featuring statues of 250 American heroes. The One Big Beautiful Bill includes funding to create these statues and build this new national landmark.

The events and initiatives announced today are just a few of the many underway. Every Department and Agency has robust plans to celebrate our nation’s 250 th birthday. Every federal building will be patriotically decorated for a set period of time in 2026. The America 250 Commission and the White House Task Force are working with the private sector on this grand celebration. The America 250 Commission has major tentpole initiatives planned, including “America Innovate” expositions showcasing American innovation over the last 250 years and what America can achieve in the future.



PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT: President Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise to “give America’s founding in 1776 the incredible anniversary it truly deserves.”