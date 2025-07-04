THSO Launches “Safe on Seventy” to Boost Highway 70 Safety Over Holiday Weekend

Nashville, TN – During Independence Day weekend, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, will join Tennessee Highway Patrol and local law enforcement for “Safe on Seventy,” a campaign to increase traffic enforcement across U.S. Highway 70 statewide.

U.S. Highway 70 stretches from West to East Tennessee, spanning 500 miles across 21 counties, including Davidson County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Wilson County, Shelby County, Fayette County, Tipton County, DeKalb County, Cumberland County, Roane County, Loudon County, Knox County, Sevier County, Jefferson County, and more.

“The purpose of ‘Safe on Seventy’ is to raise awareness and reduce traffic fatalities,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “All we ask is for voluntary compliance. Obey the traffic laws, and help us keep the roadways safe.”

From noon on July 3rd to midnight on July 6th, agencies participating in “Safe on Seventy” will collaborate to combat impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, speeding, and other high-risk driving behaviors. Participating agencies will also increase seat belt enforcement and commercial vehicle safety.

The THSO encourages the following safe driving behaviors.

Buckle up and ensure all child passengers are properly restrained.•Never drink and drive. Always find a sober ride.

Rest well prior to driving long distances.

Avoid texting, social media use, video-chatting, and other forms of distracted driving.

Slow down and adhere to traffic signs and signals.

For more information and safe driving tips, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.