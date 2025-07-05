Austin Peay State University Alumna Tracy Barbour Establishes Memorial Endowment for Honors Students

Clarksville, TN – A generous gift from Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna Tracy Barbour (’05) and her husband Ronald Barbour has established the Rev. Clifford and Mrs. Ollie Mae Griffith Memorial Endowment to benefit students in the university’s Honors Program.

The endowment will provide scholarships for at least two eligible students each year who demonstrate commitment to community service and volunteer work.

To qualify for this scholarship, recipients must be full-time undergraduate students who are active members of the APSU Honors Program with a minimum 2.5 GPA and demonstrated financial need. Applicants must submit an essay of 250-500 words explaining their community service experiences and why they believe volunteering is important.

Barbour, who earned her graduate degree in management from APSU in 2005, has dedicated much of her life to helping students achieve their educational goals. For 15 years, she operated Horizon Scholarship Services, a free mentoring program that helped youth in the community obtain scholarships as they entered college.

Many of the students who benefited from Horizon Scholarship Services contributed gifts that helped seed the initial support for the endowment, with additional funds provided by Barbour and her husband in memory of her parents.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.