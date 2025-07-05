Austin Peay State University Alumna Tracy Barbour Establishes Memorial Endowment for Honors Students

Clarksville, TN – A generous gift from Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna Tracy Barbour (’05) and her husband Ronald Barbour has established the Rev. Clifford and Mrs. Ollie Mae Griffith Memorial Endowment to benefit students in the university’s Honors Program.
The endowment will provide scholarships for at least two eligible students each year who demonstrate commitment to community service and volunteer work.
“Faith in God, helping others, and higher education were fundamental values that my parents, Rev. Clifford and Mrs. Ollie Mae Griffith, lived by throughout their lives,” Tracy Barbour said. “Although neither of my parents finished high school or attended college themselves, they were always adamant about the importance of education for their children. This endowment honors their legacy by supporting students who share that same commitment to serving others.”
To qualify for this scholarship, recipients must be full-time undergraduate students who are active members of the APSU Honors Program with a minimum 2.5 GPA and demonstrated financial need. Applicants must submit an essay of 250-500 words explaining their community service experiences and why they believe volunteering is important.
“This gift from Tracy Barbour exemplifies how alumni and supporters can create lasting legacies that align with their personal values while enhancing the Govs For Life Experience,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “By supporting students who demonstrate a commitment to service, this endowment not only honors the memory of Rev. and Mrs. Griffith but also encourages the next generation to embrace the importance of giving back to their communities.”
Barbour, who earned her graduate degree in management from APSU in 2005, has dedicated much of her life to helping students achieve their educational goals. For 15 years, she operated Horizon Scholarship Services, a free mentoring program that helped youth in the community obtain scholarships as they entered college.
Many of the students who benefited from Horizon Scholarship Services contributed gifts that helped seed the initial support for the endowment, with additional funds provided by Barbour and her husband in memory of her parents.
Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.
To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.