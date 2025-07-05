Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 5th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing pavement marking on SR 48

.

7/7 – 7/9, Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be mobile operations for striping on SR 48 in both directions (MM 0 – 5.18).

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

7/7 – 7/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 for milling and paving operations (MM 5.41 – 11.63).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Pavement repair.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures along SR 12 for pavement repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – SR 13

Resurfacing on SR-13 (US-79) from west of Jim Johnson Road to the Kentucky State Line.

7/7 – 7/9, Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 13 for paving operations (MM 28.67 – 31.99). One lane will remain open at all times.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for paving and thermoplastic installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Montgomery County – SR 76

Striping.

7/7 – 7/9, Daily, 9:00am 3:00pm, there will be mobile operations for striping on SR 76 in both directions (MM 9.72 – 13.29).

Montgomery County – SR 112

Striping.

7/7 – 7/9, Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be mobile operations for striping on SR 112 in both directions (MM 5.9 – 6.2).

Davidson County – I-24

Shoulder repair.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 4:00pm, The shoulder on I-24 eastbound will be closed for repairs (MM 41-43).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System maintenance.

7/7 – 7/9, Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double and triple lane closures on I-40 westbound and a single lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the replacing of digital messaging signs (MM 201 – 2024). Rolling roadblocks will be present.



Unpaved shoulder drop-off repair.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be shoulder closures along I-40 westbound for shoulder repair (MM 218 – 222.67).

Davidson County – I-440

LED streetlight maintenance.

7/7 – 7/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane closures along I-440 for streetlight maintenance (MM 0.4 – 3.2). This will be a mobile operation with two trucks working in unison.

Davidson County – I-65

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85). there will be temporary ramp closures, not to exceed three hours, on I-65 northbound at Armory Drive, I-440, and Wedgewood Avenue.

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

7-7 – 7/9, Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 84 – 87.4). Some ramps may be temporarily closed on some nights for the resurfacing work.

Davison County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – I-40

Aerial utility crossing work.

LOOK AHEAD: 7/20, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock along I-40 in both directions near the Johnny Cash and eastbound Dickson County rest area for aerial utility crossing work (MM 170).

LOOK AHEAD 7/20, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock along I-40 in both directions near the Deal Road overpass (MM 180).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

Resurfacing.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Hickman and Dickson County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Robertson County – SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

Robertson County – SR 257

The resurfacing on SR 257 from west of SR 11 (US-41) to the Sumner County line.

7/7 – 7/9, Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 257 for paving operations (MM 11.69 – 14.5).

Robertson County – SR 258

The resurfacing on SR 258 from the Sumner County line.

7/7 – 7/9, Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 258 for paving operations (MM 0 – 0.5).

